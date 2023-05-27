PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $173.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

