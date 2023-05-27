PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

