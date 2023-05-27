PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

