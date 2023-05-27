Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,143 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

