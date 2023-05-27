Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Shares Down 5%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.75. 267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Progressive Care Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc is a personalized healthcare services and technology company that provides prescription pharmaceuticals and risk and data management services to healthcare organizations and providers. It operates through the following subsidiaries: PharmCo LLC, Touchpoint RX LLC, Family Physicians RX, Inc, and ClearMetrX, Inc The PharmCo LLC provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, tele pharmacy services, anti-retro-viral medications, medication therapy management, the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

