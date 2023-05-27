Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.47 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00015903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and $2.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,693.68 or 1.00003844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.25203182 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,496,596.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

