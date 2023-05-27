ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.70. Approximately 76,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.68.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.
