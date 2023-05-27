ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stake Reduced by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDM. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DDM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.