ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $61.45. 563,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 348,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

