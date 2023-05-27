Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BNDD stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Deflation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth about $453,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

