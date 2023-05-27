Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVOL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

