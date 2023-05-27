Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

