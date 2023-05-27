Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Questor Technology, Inc offers clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. It designs, manufactures and services clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants such as methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, and hazardous air pollutants.

