Rajeev Singh Sells 1,456 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $17,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $17,200.20.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $3,207.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 1,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Accolade by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Accolade by 1,581.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 503,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

