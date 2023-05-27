Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $56,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,105,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

