RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CEO Kevin Odonnell Acquires 13,020 Shares

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

