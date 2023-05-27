RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

