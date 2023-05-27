RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.38.
RH Stock Performance
Shares of RH stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.20 and its 200 day moving average is $273.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Insider Activity at RH
In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RH
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $170,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,771,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in RH by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
