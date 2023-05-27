RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,771,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

