RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

