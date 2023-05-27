Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 20th

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.366 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$73.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$65.83 and a 12-month high of C$94.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.09). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.432138 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

