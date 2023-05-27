River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Up 0%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.07 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 150.07 ($1.87). Approximately 10,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 38,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.87).

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.55. The company has a market cap of £50.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

(Get Rating)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.