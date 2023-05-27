Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 2,859 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Roblox Trading Up 1.5 %
RBLX stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
