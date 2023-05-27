Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $502,072.47 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Company Profile

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

