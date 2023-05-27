ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading 1.1% Higher

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.64. 51,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 5,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.