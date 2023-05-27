Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NYSE:ROK opened at $286.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.05.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

