Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on August 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

