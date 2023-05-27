Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 13.3%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.18). 2,056,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52.

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

