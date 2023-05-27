Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

