Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 6th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 370.4%.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $4.31 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $28.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

