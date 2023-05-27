Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

