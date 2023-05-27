Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

