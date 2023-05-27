Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 451.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

