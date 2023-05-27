Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,466 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $36.67 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.