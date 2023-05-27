Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG opened at $133.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.