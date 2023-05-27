Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

KR stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

