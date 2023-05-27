Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,437 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,846,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

