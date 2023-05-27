Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,297,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.34 and its 200 day moving average is $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

