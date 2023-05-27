Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $57.15 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
