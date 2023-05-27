Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $51.06 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

