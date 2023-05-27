Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TimkenSteel by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

NYSE TMST opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.26%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile



TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

