Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

