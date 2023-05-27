Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $598,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.24.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $401.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $304.14 and a 52-week high of $423.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.08.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.