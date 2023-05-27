Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

