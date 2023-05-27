Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 412.6% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE PKX opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

