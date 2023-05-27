Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.72 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

