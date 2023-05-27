Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,254 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.