Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,460 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

