Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 719 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Shares of ROP opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

