Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

SRE opened at $143.85 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

